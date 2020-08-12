U.S. Gold acquires Northern Panther Resource

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) has closed the acquisition of Northern Panther Resource in an all-stock deal. Northern Panther's principal asset is the Challis Gold exploration project and it also has $2.5M in cash.

Concurrently with the closing of the merger, several Northern Panther shareholders have led a concurrent financing in which the Company received subscriptions for shares of its preferred stock and warrants up to $5.5M, bringing a total of up to $8M in additional capital to the Company.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, U.S. Gold Corp. has issued 581,053 restricted shares, in addition to 106,894 shares of newly created Series H perpetual preferred stock.

Each share of Series H preferred stock will potentially convert into 10 U.S. Gold shares.