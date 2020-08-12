Just Eat Takeaway.com's (OTCPK:TKAYF) H1 revenue was up 44% Y/Y to €1.03B with the pandemic tailwind driving double-digit growth in its main markets and more than 100% growth in Germany, the largest market.

In June, Just Eat agreed to buy Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) for $7.3B. The European food delivery company will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting in October to approve the deal.

GRUB shares are up 7% pre-market to $79.

Related: Last week, competitor Uber reported 103% Y/Y revenue growth for its Delivery (formerly Eats) business.