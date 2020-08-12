Guggenheim lifts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral. The upgrade is a reaction to a fresh look by the firm at valuation and earnings upside.

Analyst Ali Faghri notes shares trade at only ~8.5X its FY21 EPS and points to earnings upside from capital deployment (buybacks and AutoNation USA standalone used car store expansion).

Looking ahead, Guggenheim sees visibility to +$7 EPS in 2021 EPS vs. $5.78 consensus.

AutoNation vs. select peers over the last six months.