AutoNation +5% after Guggenheim points to share price drivers

About: AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Guggenheim lifts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral. The upgrade is a reaction to a fresh look by the firm at valuation and earnings upside.

Analyst Ali Faghri notes shares trade at only ~8.5X its FY21 EPS and points to earnings upside from capital deployment (buybacks and AutoNation USA standalone used car store expansion).

Looking ahead, Guggenheim sees visibility to +$7 EPS in 2021 EPS vs. $5.78 consensus.

AutoNation vs. select peers over the last six months.

Shares of AutoNation are up 4.96% premarket to $54.59.