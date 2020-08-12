Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) launches its sustainable solutions accelerator, which aims to identify breakthrough innovations focused on systemic change for sustainability.

"The challenges that have come to the forefront this year exposed just how urgently we need to address structural issues in societal and environmental design," said Morgan Stanley CEO and Chair of the Institute for Sustainable Investing Advisory Board.

As part of the initiative, the accelerator in its first year will select five innovations and award $250K each to develop and help scale the solution.

The innovators will also participate in a year-long partnership with experts at MS's Institute for Sustainable Investing. After the initial year, the innovators will become part of the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Solutions Collaborative.

"Whether the challenge is climate change, social justice or plastic waste reduction, we cannot drive global, systemic change if we persist in business-as-usual thinking," said Audrey Choi, Morgan Stanley's chief sustainability officer and CEO of the Institute for Sustainable Investing.