Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) reports Q2 results that missed revenue estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 43% y/y to $18.2M.

Revenue by segment: Software & Services segment totaled $10.9M (+3% y/y), Portal & Advertising totaled $7.3M (-65.8% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA margins expand to 34% from 26% in the prior year.

Net loss was $3.2M, compared with a net loss of $2.5M in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5M, compared with $1.6M in last year's quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $6.0M in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $8.9M in previous quarter.

Guidance: Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the duration and pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, management has decided to continue the suspension of quarterly guidance updates until visibility improves.

Shares -9% premarket.

