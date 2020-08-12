The USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biomerica's (NASDAQ:BMRA) second U.S. patent pertaining to its InFoods diagnostic guided therapy for treatment of patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal diseases.

The new patent claims to cover the method to identify patient specific foods, that when removed may alleviate or improve an individual's IBS symptoms and provide broad protection for a test panel.

The Company also provided an update on its COVID-19 antibody tests. A newly published study in Canada reported that Biomerica’s rapid 10-minute test showed 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity.

Unique high-volume COVID-19 IgG ELISA laboratory test: BMRA is waiting for the FDA response to its submitted emergency use authorization. The data submitted for this test showed 100% specificity and zero percent cross reactivity with many common viruses or diseases.

Biomerica plans to issue its year-end results and 10-K on August 31.