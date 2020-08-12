Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reports scheduled service revenue passenger miles fell 48% to 768.71M and load factor down 3750 bps to 50.7% in July.

Total system capacity down 11.1% to 1,533.85M available seat miles and the carrier flew -48.8% to 896,478 passengers during the month.

Departures dropped 13.2% to 10,559.

The estimated average fuel cost per gallon during the month was $1.33 per gallon.

Gross bookings were roughly $2M per day for the month of July.

The company expects average daily cash burn to be just over $1M for Q3.