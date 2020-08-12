Financial stocks are showing the most resilience among the cyclical stocks with bond yields rising for a fourth-straight day.

The SPDR Financial Sector ETF (XLF, +1.6% ) was the best-performing sector yesterday, one of only two in the green, along with industrials. It rose 1.2%, withstanding the late selloff as tech slumped.

The morning, XLF is up again as rates keep climbing.

The 10-year yield is up close to 0.69%, gaining another 4.5 basis points, following bigger-than-expected gains in the July CPI and core CPI.

Real rates are also up as inflation expectations edge higher. The 10-year real yield is at -0.96%

Over the last week the big banks, which have built up very strong balance sheets while exposure to weakness is nowhere near what it was in the Financial Crisis, have produced strong outperformance along with the rise in yields. JPMorgan Chase (JPM, +1.7% ) is up 8.7%, Bank of America (BAC, +1.8% ) has gained 7.6% and Citigroup (C, +1.6% ) has posted a gain of 7.2% in the past five sessions. XLF is up 5.5%.

Financials have plenty of room to run to catch up to the broader market. But strategists warn that bond yields saw a similar move in early June where a selloff took the 10-year rate to 0.92% from 0.65% in just five sessions. But that rally lost legs at that peak and yields faded right back down in another five sessions. Since then, 10-year rates have seen a ceiling of around 0.75%.

Further to that, just a couple of days ago Ball Corp. set a record for low yield on a junk offering with a 10-year bond with an annual coupon of 2.875%.

Yesterday, a record $48 billion 3-year Treasury Note auction drew solid demand, with a high yield of 0.179%. At 1 p.m. ET there will be $38 billion auction of 10-year Notes.

There is also the specter of the Federal Reserve hovering over yields. It’s already communicated that it’s willing to let inflation run and that there’s no consideration of raising rates at any time, which will keep continued pressure on the short end of the yield curve.

For now, investors can ignore the “short-term noise” in yields until there are “real structural changes in the economy,” Jared Woodard of BofA Global Research says.

If there is a substantive move in rates there's always the chance that “the Fed will come in with yield curve control and cap any move anyway,” he told Bloomberg.

But financials can continue to outperform if “deposit growth slows and you start to see loan growth pick up,” he adds.

Sector Watch

Energy stocks have been volatile, along with crude. They reversed course to close down yesterday, but are higher premarket, with the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) up 1.5% .

At 10:30 a.m. ET the EIA will issue its measure of weekly crude inventories. The API's measure out yesterday showed a bigger-than-expected drawdown in crude.

Last week, the big movers off the EIA report included Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), according to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.