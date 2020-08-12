Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) soars 19% pre-market, after Q2 result beats earnings estimates, with sales of $1.08B (-16.3% Y/Y); and net income of $26.46M (+53.3% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Windows $428.28M (-15.8% Y/Y); Siding $285.25M (-6.9% Y/Y); and Commercial $371.41M (-22.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin was flat at 23.5%; and operating margin declined by 82 bps to 5.4%.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 7.6% Y/Y to $159.12M, and margin expanded by 137 bps to 14.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $66.96M, compared to net cash used $28.29M a year ago.

Company says backlog for residential exterior building products are at record levels from positive market momentum.

Reduced net debt by $44M and increased liquidity with $483M of cash and cash equivalents, at end of the quarter.

3Q20 Guidance: Net sales $1.16B-$1.24B vs. $1.06B consensus; Gross profit $275M-$300M; and Adj. EBITDA $170M-$195M.

FY20 Guidance: Capital spending ~$85M; Cash interest expense ~$200M; Cash tax benefit ~$10M. Benefits from targeted primary working capital improvements ~$50M of cash; and Cash restructuring costs ~$35M, to achieve $80M-$100M of structural savings.

