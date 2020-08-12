PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) +1.9% PM entered into a settlement agreement with related entities of Defined Diagnostics (f/k/a Wellstat Diagnostics) in order to resolve previously reported litigation relating to loans made to the latter by PDL.

Loans worth $44.1M were made pursuant to a loan agreement between Wellstat Diagnostics and PDL dated August 2013, and the notes were carried on PDL's balance sheet for $51,391,184 as of June 30, 2020.

Under the agreement, agreed that the Wellstat Parties would pay $7.5M on agreement signing and either $5M by February 10, 2021 and $55M by July 26, 2021; or (2) $67.5M by July 26, 2021.

If the Wellstat Parties fail to make payment in full by July 26, 2021, PDL shall be authorized to record and confess judgment against the Wellstat Parties for an amount of $92.5M or such lesser amount as may be owed under the agreement.