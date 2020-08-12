Society6 +20% PM on witnessing strongest month in company history

Society6, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF), announces record-setting gross transaction value of $17.1M in July.

July 2020 showed 144% Y/Y increase in transactions, marking the brand’s strongest month in company history.

The subsidiary saw strong growth in its art prints, bedding and home decor categories as customer purchase behavior rapidly shifted online.

The annual Back-to-School campaign features a unique aesthetic specifically tailored to connect with both on-campus and stay-at-home students.

Read- Gary Alexander's view on the possible upside of Leaf Group on Seeking Alpha.