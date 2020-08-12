Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) trades higher after catching a higher price target from Morgan Stanley on a positive view of the automaker's track ahead.

"We think Ferrari is entering a higher phase of growth and a tech transition that takes investor thinking beyond the limits of luxury goods comps… and can grow the super-luxury pie much faster (and more sustainable) than the market expects," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas sees Ferrari gradually increasing its EV portfolio to account for 20% of all vehicles by 2020 and 50% in 2040. He also see significant opportunity for Ferrari to capture share in the high-performance super-luxury segment, which sits in the area circled in the MS chart below.

Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $265 to RACE and bull-case PT of $350. The average Wall Street price target on Ferrari is $187.45.