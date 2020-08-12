CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) offers to buy up to a total of $6B of its outstanding senior notes due 2023 and notes due 2025.

Holders of the tendered offer will receive the total consideration plus early tender payment of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of notes; total consideration not yet determined.

The tender offers will expire at 11:59 PM on Sept. 9, 2020.

Stock up 0.94% PM.

"The big key is even without any growth, CVS is more than able to handle the debt and push it down dramatically," writes 1to2 Investing on SA.

