Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) -3% to enter into a master services agreement with Eversana Life Science, if US FDA approves new drug application for Qtrypta.

Eversana and the Company will cooperate to conduct commercialization activities for Qtrypta for ~$250M over the period of 5 years.

Eversana to receive certain cost reimbursement and a low double digit to mid-teen percentage of product profits when net sales surpass certain costs incurred by the parties.

In addition, Eversana to provide $5M secured revolving credit facility, following the approval of Qtrypta.