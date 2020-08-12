"As we moved through Q2, following early lockdown-related declines, we saw incredible top line resilience, led by U.S. and China, which culminated in an all-time record revenue month in June," XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) +16.1% PM, president & CEO Ryan Pape commented.

Revenue of $35.81M (+19.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $9.09M.

Net income grew 32.1% to $4M, or $0.14/diluted share, beating consensus by $0.09.

EBITDA grew 29.2% to $5.7M.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $25.8M vs. $11.5M at December 31, 2019.

Looking ahead, the company assumes the Q2 momentum to continue into 2H20.

"An interesting video of what has occurred over the last couple of years that now sets XPEL up for a big year in 2021. including forecasts for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021," written by Lukas Wolgram on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: XPEL EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Aug 12)