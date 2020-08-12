Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) announces a successful End of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA regarding its proposed Phase III program for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid (BP), a rare skin-blistering disorder.

The FDA has agreed to a two-part pivotal trial with Part A and Part B having the same structure, duration, endpoints and target population.

The patients will be randomized to receive either nomacopan plus oral corticosteroids (OCS) or placebo plus OCS. Following an initial stabilization phase, the steroids will be tapered according to disease response to a minimal level of OCS. The primary endpoint is complete disease remission with minimal OCS.

The goal of conventional OCS tapering is to achieve minimal therapy (prednisone <0.1mg/kg/day) within four to six months after initiation of treatment.