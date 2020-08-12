Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its detailed safety plan for the rescheduled Kentucky Derby Week.

Attendance will be limited to less than 23K fans (~14% of the attendance record) for the running of the Kentucky Derby on September 5. Attendance will be limited to guests with reserved seats to a maximum of 40% occupancy of reserved seats. Temperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and face coverings will be required upon entrance and movement within the 190-acre Churchill Downs facility.

NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will televise coverage of the Kentucky Derby and undercard racing on September 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET for a day that is typically dominated by college football, but will see fewer games this year.

In the sports betting world, the surprising popularity of badminton and South Korean baseball give some indications that DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) could have a good Derby day as bettors improvise. Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) Barstool app is also expected to be ready in time for the Derby.

