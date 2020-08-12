Market posts broad early gains as rates continue to rise
Aug. 12, 2020 9:33 AM ETXAUUSD:CURBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Stocks are moving higher as selling in bonds continues and techs and commodities are also catching a bid.
- The S&P is up 0.9%, the Dow is rising 1% and the Nasdaq is climbing 1.1%.
- Hotter-than-expected July retail inflation is buoying sentiment for financials again as rates continue to rise. The 10-year yield is up to 0.66%.
- JPMorgan is up 1.6%, a sixth-straight day of gains.Financials were just one of two sectors to manage gains yesterday, along with industrials.
- Megacaps are climbing, with the Fab 5 posting gains under 1%.
- Energy is also up as oil rises 2% ahead of weekly inventory numbers. API's measure last night showed a larger-than-anticipated crude drawdown.
- Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is bouncing back from the plunge in the previous session, up 1.2%.
- In health care, Moderna's supply deal is boosting vaccine stocks.