Wolfe raises Morgan Stanley price target on E*Trade, favorable stress tests
Aug. 12, 2020 9:42 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak lifts his price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to $73 from $64, pointing to a number of key drivers such as the upcoming E*Trade merger, favorable stress test results, ISG (Institutional Securities Group) share gains, strong investment management results, and improved operating leverage.
- Morgan Stanley gains 2.1% in early trading, but big banks overall are rising this morning as the 10-year Treasury yield increases (up 2.6 basis points to 0.67%).
- Cites investor meeting with MS Chairman and CEO James Gorman who was "the most bullish we've ever heard him," Chubak writes.
- Believes the investment community isn't adequately appreciating the merits of the E*Trade deal, "which should be both multiple and ROTCE enhancing."
- "Despite investor concerns that the ETFC acquisition will increase MS’ rate sensitivity in a ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) environment, we believe funding optimization and expense synergies should more than offset NIM pressures
- Rates MS Outperform and a Top Pick.
- Quant rating on MS is Very Bullish and average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish (12 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 8 Neutral).
- Compare MS total return with S&P 500 and peers GS and JPM over the past six months: