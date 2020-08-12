Wolfe raises Morgan Stanley price target on E*Trade, favorable stress tests

Aug. 12, 2020 9:42 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak lifts his price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to $73 from $64, pointing to a number of key drivers such as the upcoming E*Trade merger, favorable stress test results, ISG (Institutional Securities Group) share gains, strong investment management results, and improved operating leverage.
  • Morgan Stanley gains 2.1% in early trading, but big banks overall are rising this morning as the 10-year Treasury yield increases (up 2.6 basis points to 0.67%).
  • Cites investor meeting with MS Chairman and CEO James Gorman who was "the most bullish we've ever heard him," Chubak writes.
  • Believes the investment community isn't adequately appreciating the merits of the E*Trade deal, "which should be both multiple and ROTCE enhancing."
  • "Despite investor concerns that the ETFC acquisition will increase MS’ rate sensitivity in a ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) environment, we believe funding optimization and expense synergies should more than offset NIM pressures
  • Rates MS Outperform and a Top Pick.
  • Quant rating on MS is Very Bullish and average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish (12 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 8 Neutral).
  • Compare MS total return with S&P 500 and peers GS and JPM over the past six months:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.