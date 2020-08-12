Cyren slumps 13% after earnings miss
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) slumps 13% after Q2 results miss top and bottom line estimates.
- Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 5% y/y to $9.2M.
- Q2 gross profit was $5.4M vs. $5.92M year-ago.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 66%, compared to 69% in last year's quarter.
- Operating cash flow was $2.5M, compared to $0.8M during Q219.
- Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020, was $16.1M.
- In June, Cyren appointed a new Chairman of the Board, James Hamilton, who is an experienced security industry veteran. Mr. Hamilton was appointed to the Cyren board of directors in 2012, and succeeds Lior Samuelson as Chairman.
