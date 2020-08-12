Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) plans to cut its capital spending to a range of $20-$25B in 2020, to pay $75B dividend it pledged to investors during its initial public offering.

New capital spending is largely dedicated to its exploration and production business and will hold for the next three years, at current oil price levels.

Aramco had said it expected capital expenditure for 2020 to be at the lower end of $25-$30B guidance range, and for 2021 it will much lower than forecast of $40-45B during IPO.

Earlier this week, the company posted a 73% plunge in Q2 profits, and said to maintain the dividend.