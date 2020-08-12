OPKO Health inks deal with Pediatrix to offer neonatal genomic testing services
Aug. 12, 2020 9:51 AM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)OPKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) enters into an agreement with Pediatrix Medical Group to offer next-generation genomic sequencing to support clinical diagnosis in neonatal intensive care units.
- The sequencing will enhance diagnostic capabilities to lessen the impact of disease and facilitate solutions for pediatric care.
- "Genetic disorders and congenital anomalies are a leading cause of neonatal morbidity and mortality, and time to diagnosis is a crucial factor in the treatment of the patient. This arrangement is designed to provide Pediatrix-affiliated neonatologists with access to the latest sequencing technology." said Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, M.D., MBA, Chief Quality and Innovation Officer at Pediatrix.
- Read: 'Eyeing Up An Earnings Trade In OPKO Health' on Seeking Alpha.