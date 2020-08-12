OPKO Health inks deal with Pediatrix to offer neonatal genomic testing services

  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) enters into an agreement with Pediatrix Medical Group to offer next-generation genomic sequencing to support clinical diagnosis in neonatal intensive care units.
  • The sequencing will enhance diagnostic capabilities to lessen the impact of disease and facilitate solutions for pediatric care.
  • "Genetic disorders and congenital anomalies are a leading cause of neonatal morbidity and mortality, and time to diagnosis is a crucial factor in the treatment of the patient. This arrangement is designed to provide Pediatrix-affiliated neonatologists with access to the latest sequencing technology." said Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, M.D., MBA, Chief Quality and Innovation Officer at Pediatrix.
  • Read: 'Eyeing Up An Earnings Trade In OPKO Health' on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.