At yesterday's Dash event, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) launched Error Tracker, Continuous Profiler (low-overhead app code profiling), an application Marketplace, Compliance Monitoring, and Incident Management products.

Needham (Buy, $106 price target) says the launches were "almost overwhelming" but show DDOG's "rapid pace of product innovation."

The innovation alone "may drive its already strong cross-sell motion and high growth rates over a multi-year horizon."

Mizuho (Buy, $100 PT) thinks Continuous Profiler could have "strong uptake over time."

RBC (Sector Perform, $80) notes that no financials were discussed, but sees the launches supporting "above-average LT growth."

Datadog shares are up 1.4% to $76.72.

