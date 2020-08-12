Progressive (NYSE:PGR) enters the voluntary benefits market by partnering with Pets Best to provide pet insurance to U.S. companies that want to add the coverage as a voluntary employee benefit.

The Progressive branded product will be written and serviced by Pets Best, which is part of Synchrony Financial's (SYF +0.6% ) CareCredit unit.

Progressive and Pets Best have worked together since 2009, offering pet insurance plans to U.S. dog and cat owners.

Synchrony bought Pets Best in 2019. Other insurers that have expanded into pet insurance in the past couple of years are MetLife, White Mountains Insurance, and Lemonade.