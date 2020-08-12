There were some pretty frightening numbers for the apparel sector in today's consumer prices report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Overall, apparel prices were down 6.5% Y/Y in July on an unadjusted basis, led by big drops in men's suits (-12.8%), men's shirts (-10.8%), women's dresses (-23.1%) and women's suits (-9.6%).

Boys' apparel prices were down 3.7% and girls' apparel prices were 4.4% lower for the very early part of the back-to-school season.

Of course, those numbers follow weak pricing over the last few months as apparel sellers turned more promotional.

Apparel names to watch include L Brands (NYSE:LB), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS), Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

Full CPI report

Related: Seeking Alpha Marketplace's Shock Exchange dug deep into Macy's recently and the challenges it faces, with a conclusion that the stock should be sold.