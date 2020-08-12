Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares are up nearly 20% to $12.37 after an upside Q2 report that included a narrower than expected $0.15 loss per share, beating consensus by $0.14.

Q2 revenue dropped 8% Y/Y to $23M with a $4.5M operating loss.

Product revenue plunged 27% to $7.9M. Maintenance and professional services increased 7% to $15.1M.

Cash used in operating activities totaled $11.2M compared to the $1.5M generated in last year's quarter.

The company declines to provide Q3 or full-year guidance due to the pandemic-related macro uncertainties.

