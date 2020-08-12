Led by bedding, blankets and accessories sales (+34.1% Y/Y), Q1 net sales of Crown Crafts (CRWS +13.4% ) increased 1.7% to $16.2M beating consensus by $0.61M .

Gross profit increased to 31% of net sales vs. 28.5% of net sales in year ago quarter led by higher sales and favorable customer and product mix.

Net income of $1.2 million, or $0.12/diluted share, beating consensus by $0.04.

Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2020 stood at $6.7M vs. $282K as of March 29, 2020.

At June 28, 2020, there was no balance owed on the company’s revolving line of credit with CIT, no letter of credit outstanding and $20.6M was available under the revolving line of credit.

Crown Crafts top two customers represented ~62% of its gross sales in FY20; 40% of the company’s gross sales consisted of licensed products, which incl. 30% of sales associated with the license agreements with affiliated companies of the Walt Disney Company.

Crown Crafts board resumed dividend payment, with $0.08/share quarterly dividend.

Previously: Crown Crafts EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug 12)