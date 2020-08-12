Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF -21.2% ) reports Q2 revenue decline of 41% Y/Y, which were impacted by the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic.

The Company results were in line with expectations provided on previous call as the COVID-19 pandemic surged for the first two-thirds of the quarter.

While revenue, gross profit, EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA declined when compared with both Q1 2020 and Q2 2019; adj. EBITDA remained positive at $0.5M and gross margin increased 90 bps modestly.

The sequential comparisons of Q2 with Q1 2020 reflect a COVID-19 impact in the first three weeks in Q1 2020.

The Company experienced modest weekly improvements in business over the past six weeks and look forward to that improvement continuing.

“Government stimulus programs in both the US and UK have allowed us to strengthen our balance sheet and we continue to seek to refinance debt by the end of this quarter.” said Brendan Flood, Chairman and CEO.

Previously: Staffing 360 Solutions EPS misses by $0.26, beats on revenue (Aug. 11)