Bank of America calls Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +3.0% ) its top transport SMID pick.

Analyst Ken Hoexter: "Knight-Swift is a leading truckload carrier, with former KNX having industry-best operating margins and management. The former KNX's fleet of 4,000 tractors is one of the most cost efficient, and its merger with SWFT (18,000 tractors) altered the truck landscape, forming the largest carrier in North America. KNX has demonstrated considerable skill in managing its fleet and driving efficiencies following its merger with Swift. KNX remains among the best managed trucking companies in the US."

KNX also shines on a Quant Rating comparison, ranking 4th in the sector out of 55 stocks.