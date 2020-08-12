Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) dual-screen Surface Duo will launch on September 10 with a $1,399 price tag.

The Android phone has two 5.6-inch OLED displays that can either run two apps side-by-side or function as a single device with a 8.1-inch workspace.

The Surface Duo only has one camera, which can be used for photos or video calls.

The device supports any Android app, and Microsoft has adjusted its productivity products to work across both screens.

Preorders start today at AT&T, Best Buy, and Microsoft's online store.

Microsoft first announced the Surface Duo last October.

"Microsoft has had its fair share of product launch failures in the past," Lukas Wolgram wrote on Seeking Alpha at the time. "That said, with Satya Nadella at the helm along with his previous strong track record on Surface products, I think Microsoft stands a real chance at gaining some market share in the phone space with the Duo."