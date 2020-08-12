OPEC forecasts a slightly larger drop in oil demand for this year and worse global economic activity compared to its estimate in July.

In its Monthly Oil Market Report the cartel expects 2020 oil demand to decline by 9.1M bpd, wider than the 9M bpd previously forecast, "mainly due to lower economic activity levels in a few major non-OECD countries."

Its global economic growth forecast for 2020 is revised down to -4% from -3.7%, "following a further negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic."

For 2021, it still sees a record-breaking rebound of 7M bpd for world oil demand growth.

Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) are up 1.6% .

