K12 (LRN -9.0% ) reports Q4 revenues of $268.9M ( +4.9% Y/Y ) driven by increased enrollments, the Galvanize acquisition, and revenue recognized on the resolution of claims related to prior period services.

Net income of $4.9M, compared to $3.3M last year.

Adjusted operating income of $12.9M vs. $7.2M prior.

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.2M, compared to $25.4M, excluding the impact from the acquisition of Galvanize, adjusted EBITDA would have been $39.3M.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $213.3M, a decrease of $71.3M due to K12’s $165 million, plus working capital, cash acquisition of Galvanize in January 2020.

