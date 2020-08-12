Azul Airlines (AZUL -0.1% ) and Latam Airlines Brazil has commenced their codeshare agreement today starting with 64 domestic routes in Brazil, focusing into and out of the airline hubs of Brasília (BSB), Belo Horizonte (CNF), Recife (REC) and Campinas (VCP) airports accessing destinations all over Brazil.

Latam customers will be able to buy tickets on 23 routes operated by Azul while Azul customers will be able to buy tickets on 12 routes operated by Latam.

By the end of August, the companies will begin sales on another 29 routes, 12 operated by Azul and 17 by Latam.