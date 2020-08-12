The independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has completed second interim analysis for VBL Therapeutics' (VBLT -5.0% ) ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) Phase 3 ((OVAL)) trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and recommended that the study continue unmodified.

The committee reviewed unblinded overall survival (OS) data, the primary endpoint, on the first 100 randomized patients with a minimum follow-up of three months but apparently the data are not mature, apparently disappointing investors.

The response rate in the treatment arm (VB-111+weekly paclitaxel) was 58% or higher, and in patients who had post-dosing fever, which is a marker for VB-111 treatment, the response rate was 69%

The next DSMC review should be in Q1 2021.

In March, the company announced positive interim data from OVAL that showed a 53% overall CA-125 response rate (CA-125 is a protein biomarker of ovarian cancer) in the first 60 patients.

VB-111 is an intravenously-administered next-generation anti-angiogenic agent that utilizes the company's Vascular Targeting System to target endothelial cells in the tumor vasculature. Tumors require a robust blood supply for oxygenation and nutrients so preventing the formation of new blood vessels "starves" them and restricts their growth.