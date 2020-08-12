In an amended S-1 filing, Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) raises its IPO price to $23-25 per share, up from the prior $19-21.

The company is offering 15M shares and a 30-day underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2.25M shares.

At the midpoint, the new pricing means Duck Creek could raise $360M or $414M with the fully exercised options.

Without the options, Duck Creek will be valued at $2.95-3.21B.

Duck Creek revenue totaled $153M for the nine months ending on May 31 with $8.5M in losses.

After the offering, PE firm Apex will hold a roughly 34% stake, and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will hold 23%.

Duck Creek provides software-as-a-service for property and casualty insurance carriers like AIG and Liberty Mutual.

The company is going public at a time when some investors and analysts are questioning software valuations. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) is up 32% in the past year compared to the 14% gain for the S&P 500 but has pulled back nearly 5% in the past week.

Previously: Duck Creek seeks $300M in IPO (Aug. 07 2020)