Covetrus (CVET +4.5% ) moves higher after the Q2's revenue topped consensus by $137.1M to $1.03B, driven by 5%Y/Y organic sales growth and higher margin prescription management business that increased 37% Y/Y on same-store basis.

"Our prescription management business continues to scale their operations during this period of rapid growth with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling from Q1," says president and CEO Ben Wolin in earnings conference call.

On year-over-year basis, EBITDA grew 19% to $63M in the second quarter.

Geographical segments revenue: North America $602M (+9% Y/Y); Europe $342M (-8% Y/Y); APAC & Emerging Markets $85M (-6% Y/Y).

Covetrus ended the quarter with $414M in cash and cash equivalents and over $700M in available liquidity; Term loan debt stands at $1.14B.

GAAP net income of $54M vs. net loss of $10M a year ago. The primary driver of the year-over-year increase was a $70M after-tax gain on the sale of scil animal care.

GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats consensus by $0.56, maintaining the track record of earnings surprise.

"We are further investing in service and innovation, while expanding our pharmacy capacity in Q3 to catch up with increased demand," notes Wolin while discussing about the strong growth in the company's prescription management business.

2020 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA expected in the range of $200M - $210M, which is $10M - $15M above the company's pre- COVID-19 outlook issued in early March before it withdrew guidance in April.

