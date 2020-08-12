Goldman Sachs (GS +0.9% ) is seeking to win General Motors' (GM -0.6% ) credit-card business, in an effort to build up its consumer banking presence, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barclays (BCS +1.1% ) is also among the small group of firms bidding for the business, or GM could choose to keep its current card issuer, Capital One Financial (COF +0.8% ).

A decision is expected in the next few weeks, they said.

Goldman entered the credit card business last year by partnering with Apple. As part of that deal, the bank agreed that it wouldn't introduce another co-branded card for about a year.

Barclays and GM are pushing for the use of cars as e-commerce portals. GM already allows drivers to order food, book hotels, or pay for gas from their dashboard.

Capital One has had the GM card business since 2012 and still has another year left on its contract.