For Q2, Summer Infant (SUMR +34.7% ) reported net income of $1.3M, or $0.61/share vs. net loss of $0.2M, or -$0.11/ in the prior-year period.

Revenue of $38.21M (-17.7% Y/Y), due to pandemic impacting certain retail availability as well as supplier constraints in a few locations.

Led by favorable mix of higher margin product categories and additional tariff exclusions on certain products, gross margin expanded 470 bps Y/Y to 36.7%.

Led by ongoing restructuring initiatives and cost-cutting activities, G&A dipped 21.2% to $6.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 79.2% to $4.3M.

During Q2, SUMR brands generated $9.6M in operating cash vs. $2.4M in year ago period; debt was reduced by $9.3M, to $35.2M.

Previously: Summer Infant reports Q2 results (Aug 11)