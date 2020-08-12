Agile Therapeutics (AGRX -3.5% ) reports Q2 net loss was $10.8M or EPS loss of $0.12 vs. net loss of $3.5M, or EPS loss of $0.08 in Q2 2019.

R&D expenses were $3.7M vs. $1.8M last year.

G&A expenses were $6.4M, compared to $1.8M prior

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of 87.2M compared to $34.5M as of December 31, 2019.

In June 2020, the Company was added to the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes, as part of annual reconstitution.

Completed production of the planned pre-validation batch of Twirla and transitioned to manufacturing validation batches.

Full-year 2020 guidance: Operating expense $52M-56M; net revenue $1M-2M.

