In an interview with MSNBC, Uber's (NYSE:UBER) Dara Khosrowshahi says the app might temporarily shutter in California if the company doesn't win its appeal of the preliminary injunction.

"If the court doesn’t reconsider, then in California, it’s hard to believe we’ll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly," says Khosrowshahi.

On Monday, a California judge granted an injunction barring Uber and competitor Lyft from classifying drivers as independent contractors. The companies were given 10 days to file appeals, which are already in motion.

If Uber loses the appeal, the company will have to bet on California voters approving Proposition 22, which would exempt drivers from being considered employees.

