In his latest shareholder update, AT&T (NYSE:T) CFO John Stephens expressed confidence in a stronger balance sheet while maintaining tech investment, and said the company's commitment to supporting its dividend.

For the full year, he notes AT&T expects its dividend payout ratio percentage in the 60s and is targeting the low end of that range. Forward yield is now at 6.89%.

He also notes that AT&T is taking advantage of low rates to refinance: It's cut debt maturing over the next four years by about $23B (an improvement of $8B since Q2's end), and it plans to opportunistically use excess cash flow to keep cutting debt.

The company is set to build on cost transformation initiatives, he says. The recent reorganization of WarnerMedia should allow it to meet "evolving consumer needs," and it plans to keep investing in content.

As for the network, AT&T is benefiting from reduced wireless churn (even accounting for disconnects in its Keeping America Connected program), and increasing adoption of AT&T Unlimited Elite plans.

