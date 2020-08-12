Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA +5.0% ) says it attracted 73M visits to its various web platforms during the first half of the year and sold more than $1B worth of equipment through its online marketplaces over the past year.

The company says its IronPlanet solution just had its busiest July ever, selling 8.7K items for more than $58M.

"The ease and comfort of buying and selling online has grown exponentially over the last several months," notes Ritchie CEO Ann Fandozzi.

