Coming out of beta, Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Passwords, Vault, and computer backup are all now available, though mostly for paid users.

Dropbox Passwords, a password manager, is available to paid Plus and Professional users.

Vault, which offers a PIN-protected section of Dropbox for sensitive materials, will only be available to Plus members.

The computer backup feature works for PCs and Macs and can be used by Basic, Plus, and Professional.

Dropbox shares are up 1.4% to $19.88.

