National Fuel Gas (NFG +3.6% ) gains 3.5% after Bank of America analyst Asit Sen starts covering the stock with a Buy rating due to its "unique vertically integrated business model that is different from traditional pure play natural gas E&Ps."

Notes that its E&P segment, accounting for ~50% of annual EBITDA, "offers upside to commodity prices while the Midstream (Pipeline & Storage, Gathering) and Utility segments offer stability to cash flows and underwrites an approximate 4% dividend payout."

Sets price target at $51.

Its business model has allowed NFG to raise dividend for 50 straight years, "and, in the current volatile price environment, we find the investment story even more differentiated and harder to replicate," Sen writes.

BofA's Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral and aligns with the Bullish average Wall Street analyst rating (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral)

Compare NFG dividend stats with those of BKH and POR: .