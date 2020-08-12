Fuel Tech (FTEK -11.4% ) Q2 revenues dropped 50.8% Y/Y to $4.4M, reflecting lower APC (-59.7% Y/Y) and FUEL CHEM (-40.6% Y/Y) revenues.

APC segment revenues declined to $1.9M due to project timing, lower capital projects backlog and a delay in new contract awards.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues were $2.5M, impacted by a reduced demand for power, extended unscheduled outages, and reduced operations largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2 Gross margin was 13.7% down 2,990 bps , due to lower revenues and a $1.1M charge in APC segment; and Adj. gross margin was 40%.

Adj. EBITDA loss of $2.23M, compared to loss of $508k a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $3.41M, compares to $2.82M a year ago.

Company ended the quarter with $11.3M in cash and cash equivalents.

