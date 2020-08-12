Driving its vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050, Xcel Energy (XEL +1.4% ) is driving towards powering 1.5M electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030 thereby leading to 20% of all vehicles on the road in those areas transitioning to EV.

This would reduce carbon emissions and by 2030 an EV would cost $700 less/year to fuel than a gas-powered car, saving customers $1B annually.

Xcel Energy is developing its EV plans and partnerships with a focus on equity, accessibility and fairness enabling everyone to benefit from EVs growth.

The company plans to electrify all sedans by 2023, electrify all light-duty vehicles by 2030 and have 30% of its medium- and heavy-duty vehicles electrified by 2030.

