Pricing disconnect sends triple-inverse NatGas ETN up $10K

A triple-inverse natural gas ETN that trades on the pink sheets is rocketing more than $10K higher due to a price disconnect.

The VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETF, which used to trade as (NYSEARCA:DGAZ), but now trades over-the-counter as (DGAZF), is up 340% , or $10.2K, to $13.2K.

Credit Suisse may have to shutter it as "pricing broke down and the exchange-traded note closed with a 645% premium to net asset value yesterday, and it traded as much as 3,900% above NAV because market makers lack the ability to create new shares to meet demand," ZeroHedge says, citing Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas (UGAZF) is trading down 4% . Natural gas futures (NG1:COM) are down 1.1% and U.S. Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) is off 1.1% .

Credit Suisse announced its intention to delist and suspend issuance for a number of VelocityShares ETNs in July.

"UGAZ has been a poor substitute for being long natural gas due to its leverage and roll yield headwinds," KCI Research wrote on Seeking Alpha.