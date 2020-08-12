Aleafia Health -5% despite Q2 revenue beat

Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF -4.9% ) Q2 revenue of $9.78M ( +155% Y/Y ), beating consensus by $2.33M.

Net medical cannabis revenue of $2M increased 44% Q/Q , and 94% increase Y/Y .

Net adult-use cannabis was $0.9M, compared to $1.4M in Q2 2019.

Clinic revenue was $0.8M, a decline of 10% over the previous quarter.

Active, registered patients were 13,285 vs. 6,959 last year.

Net loss of $4.02M vs. $11.5M in Q2 2019.

Cash, Cash equivalents and marketable securities of $56.96M, decreased 10% over last year.

Commenced operations of AssureHome Delivery, a direct-to-door delivery service for medical cannabis products.

Equity offering through Eight Capital yielded gross proceeds of $13M.

