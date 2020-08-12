Aleafia Health -5% despite Q2 revenue beat

Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF -4.9%) Q2 revenue of $9.78M (+155% Y/Y), beating consensus by $2.33M.
Net medical cannabis revenue of $2M increased 44% Q/Q, and 94% increase Y/Y.
Net adult-use cannabis was $0.9M, compared to $1.4M in Q2 2019.
Clinic revenue was $0.8M, a decline of 10% over the previous quarter.
Active, registered patients were 13,285 vs. 6,959 last year.
Net loss of $4.02M vs. $11.5M in Q2 2019.
Cash, Cash equivalents and marketable securities of $56.96M, decreased 10% over last year.
Commenced operations of AssureHome Delivery, a direct-to-door delivery service for medical cannabis products.
Equity offering through Eight Capital yielded gross proceeds of $13M.
Previously: Aleafia Health beats on revenue (Aug. 12)