The rally in Nautilus (NLS +1.6% ) could be overdone, warns the Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column.

"At just over 40 times prospective earnings for this year and almost 20 times next year, Nautilus fetches a premium to many peers in the fitness equipment sector exposed to gyms," writes Spencer Jakab.

Nautilus is up 40% over the last month and +700% YTD, but it's not like the company is hiding the temporary impact on sales from the pandemic.

"We believe that a component of the COVID effect on our business is undeniably temporary, as gyms open and their capacity increases over the next 12 to 18 months, demand for our products will likely decline from the current elevated levels," noted CEO Jim Barr during the company's earnings call (transcript).