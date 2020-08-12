Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has been praising Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) for months on Twitter, which drew criticism from short-seller Wolfpack Research.

During an investor presentation, Wolfpack's Dan David calls Remark "less than worthless" and Portnoy a "menace."

David on Portnoy: "He does not research. He hears from what he calls the birds on Twitter, they tell him this is a great company, and he starts pumping it. These are average people just getting annihilated and this jackass doesn’t care."

Pornoy's tweeted response: "Dan David just wants you and all of America to go broke. I want you to get rich with me."